There’s plenty to entice visitors out and about this summer with a number of events being held at National Trust sites around Cornwall.
A house of silver grey stone, Antony is a beguiling mixture of the formal and informal. It has sweeping views, which includes a formal garden with topiary, modern sculptures and a historic collection of daylilies.
Here is what’s coming up at Antony in the coming months:
- Cornwall in Conflict
Daily throughout the Summer. 12.30pm to 4.30pm.
From the English Civil War to the Second World War, the Carews of Antony have been involved in local and international conflicts. Learn more about these clashes, read their war stories, and discover the treasure trove of militaria that the Antony collection holds.
Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
- Guided Garden Tour
Sunday, July 27 and Sunday, August 24. 2.30 to 3.30pm.
Explore the seasonal highlights of the garden, learn about the species of plants found in the Summer Garden, marvel at the Champion Trees around the grounds of the house, and discover how our gardeners maintain and conserve the amazing collection of plants found at Antony.
Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking required.
- Summer of Play
Sunday, July 20 to Sunday, August 31. 12 noon to 5pm.
Head to Antony this summer for days jam-packed with fun for all the family. See who can build the best block tower, complete our giant games the quickest, or win in a game of tennis.
Free event (normal admissions apply). Booking not required.
For more information and to book, visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/cornwall/antony
