A BREWERY is offering aspiring chefs the opportunity to kickstart their culinary careers with a range of apprenticeships available across some of the South West’s most iconic and scenic pubs.
Since 2017, St Austell Brewery has facilitated 265 apprenticeships across the business, 147 of which have been in chef roles. The company is now seeking a minimum of 20 new level 2 chef apprentices to join its managed estate.
A spokesperson for the brewery said: “These roles aren’t just for school-leavers or those starting out – they’re open to anyone looking to switch careers, relocate or take on a fresh challenge. No previous kitchen experience or formal qualifications are required, just passion and a willingness to learn.
“Apprentices are supported through structured learning, mentoring and real-world experience with St Austell Brewery.
“There are currently 62 apprentices studying across 27 qualifications from level 2 to level 7, covering not just hospitality, but brewing, engineering, logistics, finance and more.
“To deliver this high-quality experience, St Austell Brewery works closely with trusted training providers, ensuring consistent, enriching learning for every apprentice.”
Jon Kelley, early careers manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “We see ourselves as leaders in the region when it comes to hospitality apprenticeships.
“Our chef programme is the perfect launchpad for a career that could take you anywhere – whether that’s running your own kitchen, exploring new locations or stepping into broader roles within the company.
“Achievement rates for our apprenticeships have risen from 53.2 per cent in 2023 to 68.6 per cent in 2024, keeping us well above the 46.5 per cent achievement rate that the hospitality sector averaged in the same timeframe.
“We are proudly pushing forwards with our support of apprenticeships and are hoping to hit 75 per cent achievement by the end of 2025. Engagement has improved too; on average, our apprentices stay with us for nearly two years after completing their course and many people have earned promotions and stayed for much longer, building long-term and diverse careers with us.”
Several team members have progressed impressively through the St Austell Brewery apprenticeship programme. Liam Couch (Pier House, Charlestown), Joshua Whitmore (Borough Arms, Bodmin), and Jacob Williams (Punchbowl and Ladle, Feock) began as level 2 commis chef apprentices and are now training as level 3 chef supervisors, with Liam promoted to assistant head chef and both he and Jacob moving sites.
Daniel Barnard (Pier House) completed his level 2 commis chef apprenticeship with distinction and now plays a key role in the brewery’s central food support team. Joshua Pentin (Chainlocker, Falmouth), Josh Bullen (Hicks Bar, St Austell), Hari Dupi (Royal Castle, Dartmouth), Holly Day (Pedn Olva, St Ives), Ryan Savage (Harbour Inn, Porthleven), and Courtney Evenden (Pier House) all completed the level 3 hospitality supervisor apprenticeship and advanced to assistant manager roles, with Courtney now part of the brewery’s central reservations team. Meanwhile, Alice Norris (Borough Arms) and Glenn Collar (Lifeboat, St Ives), who began the level 4 hospitality manager apprenticeship as assistant managers, have both been promoted to general manager.
