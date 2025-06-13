MORE than 200 young women from schools and colleges across the South West will gather at the Bridging the Tamar Visitor and Learning Centre on Thursday, June 20 for this year’s Women in STEM Day.
Hosted by Tamar Crossings in partnership with YMCA Plymouth, the event aims to inspire students to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).
Now in its third year, the event is part of the global celebrations for International Women in Engineering Day, held annually on June 23. The day is dedicated to highlighting the achievements of women in engineering and encouraging more young women to consider roles in industries traditionally dominated by men.
Students from Plymstock School, Saltash Community School, Sir John Hunt, All Saints Academy, Marine Academy Plymouth and Ivybridge Community College will take part in the event. They will have the opportunity to meet female engineers, hear career stories, and take part in hands-on activities showcasing real-world engineering and technology.
The event will feature a wide range of STEM businesses and organisations, including the Institution of Civil Engineers, Babcock, Aecom, Focus Training and Tamar Crossings. These industry leaders will share insights into career paths, apprenticeships, and the growing demand for skilled professionals in STEM fields.
“We’re delighted to be hosting this event focused on ‘Engineering Her Future’ and raising awareness of STEM apprenticeships,” said Coral Jonas, Tamar Bridge manager. “Tamar Crossings manages both the Tamar Bridge and the Torpoint Ferry, offering many exciting STEM-related career opportunities. We hope to inspire more young women to become our engineers of tomorrow.”
During the day, students will explore interactive exhibits at the learning centre, learn about the engineering behind the Tamar and Royal Albert Bridges, walk across the iconic Tamar Bridge, as well as engage with professionals and guest speakers.
