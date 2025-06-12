A LOCAL historian believes he has uncovered a rare image of one of Saltash’s most celebrated figures – legendary oarswoman Ann Glanville – depicted in her favourite pastime of rowing.
Barry Brooking, well known locally for his extensive knowledge of Saltash history, says together with fellow historian Terry Cummings, recently came across a painting believed to show Ann at the Ipswich Wet Dock during the 1840s.
The artwork is by French painter Claude Lorraine Nursey and features a powerful female rower at the centre of the scene, leading a crew in a traditional Cornish gig.
“Everything about the image matches what we know of Ann,” Barry said. “The era, the location, the style of dress and even the stance of the rower – it all fits. I believe this is a very rare depiction of her in action, doing what she was best known for.”
Ann gained national fame in the 19th century for her rowing prowess, famously beating male crews across Britain and Europe. Her strength, determination, and defiance of Victorian gender norms made her a local heroine and a source of pride for Saltash.
Barry – who revealed the news during a recent talk about Ann at the library – is currently working to secure copyright permission for the image, with hopes of creating high-quality reproductions to display in prominent locations around Saltash. His goal is to see the artwork hung in the town’s Guildhall, Library and Ashtorre Rock.
“It would be wonderful to have a visual reminder of Ann’s legacy in the places where people can learn about her story,” he said. “She’s a symbol of strength and community spirit – and it’s time she was recognised with a proper tribute.”
Barry believes the painting could spark renewed interest in Ann’s life and achievements, particularly among younger generations.
“Ann’s story is extraordinary,” Barry added. “And this painting brings it to life in a whole new way.”
