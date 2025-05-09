Ben Maguire has written a letter in which he states that despite him previously telling officials that capacity in the town was at 150 per cent with 3,000 homes planned, there was no help to relieve the logjam which has prevented construction beginning on the proposed new surgery at Chy Trevail.
In the letter to the minister of state in the Department of Health and Social Care, the MP for North Cornwall wrote: “I write with great alarm that Bodmin Surgery (Bosvena Health) has not been included in the Secretary of State’s announced cash injection of over £102-million, to refurbish and upgrade GP surgeries around the country.
“As referenced in previous meetings and correspondence with Karin Smyth MP, the current surgery in Bodmin is running at around 150 per cent capacity - and with 3,000 new homes set to be built in the town by 2030, this demand will only increase exponentially in the coming years. Therefore, a new GP building is urgently needed to deal with this rise in patient numbers.
“The plans for a new GP surgery building in the town have been in progress for many years now, with a site even being found and designated, with planning permission granted - however, a stalemate between Cornwall’s ICB and the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, whereby the latter won’t commit funding for a small portion of the space beyond the first five years, leaves the project frustratingly in constant limbo. The rest of the funding has been agreed.
“Without a new, much enlarged premises for Bodmin’s two GP surgeries, further strain will be placed on the doctors, nurses, and patients. I strongly fear that this will have drastic knock-on effects to the overall provision of primary care in the town. The ICB should underwrite the cost of the small space, as the surgery will need it in short order given the growth of the town’s population for the remaining 20 years.
“I speak on behalf of all residents of Bodmin who would like to know why the surgery was not outlined as one of the five surgeries in Cornwall that will receive funding as part of the scheme - and if this decision will urgently be reconsidered.
“I would very much welcome a meeting at your earliest convenience to discuss this urgent matter further.”
After releasing the letter to the public, Mr Maguire added: “This is quite frankly baffling. Bodmin urgently needs a new surgery building, because the town is growing fast and the current building simply cannot cope."I can't imagine the strain that staff, doctors, and therefore patients will be put under if we don't get a new surgery building in the town soon. It's currently operating way over capacity, and why it was not outlined for investment - while over 1,000 other surgeries were - is simply beyond me."