MINERALS giant Imerys has announced a new investment of nearly £18-million at a mining pit in the Clay Country.
The company will be upgrading its clay processing facilities at the massive Littlejohns works near Roche.
A new “dry” mining plant, which will use less water and electricity, is due to be constructed by the end of 2026.
Meanwhile, an existing facility will be removed to allow access to additional china clay reserves, thus significantly extending the life of the operations at the pit.
The changes will also mean that Imerys can reduce its electricity usage in Cornwall by 10 per cent.
The project is being part-funded with £2.1-million through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, managed in the county by Cornwall Council.
Imerys UK boss Mark Hewson said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, which makes a significant contribution toward the overall investment required.
“We have been active here for over 25 years, with china clay, or kaolin as it’s also known, being mined here for nearly 300 years.
“Through direct and indirect employment, we support around 3,500 jobs and, in addition, spend more than £40-million every year in the local economy.
“This investment - which allows the significant update of our facilities - will help us to shore up those jobs and maintain that economic support for many years to come.
“This investment is essential as we develop and improve our existing mining infrastructure, as this will facilitate the set-up of our lithium project.”
Lord Hutton, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Economic Forum, said: “This latest investment is a real boost.”
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, said: “I am thrilled to see Imerys – the largest industrial employer of people living within my constituency – invest so strongly in the future of local china clay and mineral production.”