CAUSED DEATH
MARK GRIFFITHS, 40, of Lower Glebelands, Altarnun pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to causing the death by dangerous driving of Jacob Griffiths and serious injury to Melissa Griffiths on the B3254 at Yeolmbridge on 1 July 2013. He pleaded guilty to causing the death of Jacob Griffiths when using an uninsured VW Golf. He will stand trial on 30 March.
SEX OFFENCES
WILLIAM SCHOFIELD, 32, of Newport, Callington pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to sexually assaulting a ten-year-old girl and raping a 13-year-old girl in Launceston. His trial was fixed for 14 January.
TERENCE ROUND, 79, of Tower Hill, St Giles on the Heath pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to five sexual offences against a girl. They included penetrating her with his penis and an object in 2023 at Launceston. His trial will be on 28 January.
THREATENED TO BURN HOUSE DOWN
SHAUN HENDERSON, 39, of St Leonards Road, Bodmin pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to threatening to burn a house down at St Leonards Road last July, not guilty to assaulting a woman and threatening to slash her car tyres. His trial is fixed for 3 December.
ASSAULT
CONNER MCCONNELL, 32, of Royffe Way, Bodmin pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to assaulting a woman occasioning her actual bodily harm on 18 November. He was sent to prison for ten months and made subject to a restraining order not to contact his victim unless through his solicitor or go to Royffe Way until 30 April 2030.
SHAY ILES, 19, of Fore Street, Pool has been sent to prison for 24 weeks after he committed an offence of breaching a restraining order whilst on a suspended sentence. The original offences were assaulting a woman at Hillside Park, Bodmin and damaging garden gnomes and a garden light on 27 March and going to the address when in breach of a restraining order made last July.
JESSICA OCARROLL, 36, of Lanchard Rise, Liskeard pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at Liskeard on 20 September. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and made subject to a restraining order not to contact him, apart from through a solicitor, until May 2026. She has to pay a £26 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MARTIN TREBILCOCK, 47, of Hodge Close, Saltash changed a not guilty plea to guilty when he appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with assaulting a paramedic at Hodge Close last June. He was given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, must have treatment for his mental health and pay the paramedic £1,000 compensation.
LIAM REED, 30, of Woodland Way, Gunnislake pleaded not guilty at Truro Crown Court to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on a man in Callington in November 2023. His trial was fixed for 15 December.
THREATENING BEHAVIOUR
YANNIS TYLER, 32, of Alamein Road, Saltash pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to using threatening behaviour towards a woman on 20 August. He was sent to prison for one month and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
BURGLARY
BEN FREESTON, 45, of Brooke Close, Saltash has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with entering a home on Callington Road, Saltash stealing a bottle of Schloer and damaging a gate, flower pot and key safe box in September 2023. His case is listed for 30 May.
THEFT
LEWIS MAPSTONE, 33, of Polwhele Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing razors worth £800 from Tesco in Wadebridge on 8 February, £292 worth of razor blades from Tesco in Wadebridge on 22 February, £292 worth of razor blades from Morrisons in Liskeard on 4 March, £3000 worth of cosmetics from Tesco in Camborne on 5 March, razors worth £154 from Tesco in St Austell on 13 March and razors worth £288 from Tesco in St Austell on 6 March. He was released on conditional bail until 20 June and is banned from going to any Morrisons or Tesco store in Cornwall.
MICHAEL MCGREEN, 36, of Baytree Hill, Liskeard failed to turn up to court to answer six charges of theft from shops in Liskeard and damaging a toilet at Charles Cross police station in Plymouth. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
BREACH OF ORDER
MICHAEL RICHARDS, 48, of Treningle View, Bodmin pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order made in August 2023 at Bodmin on 26 April when he entered a store he was banned from, remained standing outside and refused to leave when directed by staff. He was sent to prison for 20 weeks because of his flagrant disregard for court orders. A charge of assaulting a woman at Bodmin on 7 April was dismissed.
DANGEROUS VEHICLE
KELVIN COOK, 39, of Tregarrick, Looe pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on the A38 at Carminow Cross, Bodmin with faulty tyres, wing mirror, battery and with strong exhaust fumes in the cabin involving danger of injury and using the vehicle without insurance. He was fined £120 and had eight points put on his licence.
DANGEROUS DRIVING
JOSHUA LANE, 26, of Hurdon Way, Launceston has been sent to Truro Crown Court charged with driving a BMW dangerously on Meadowside, Launceston on 21 December and failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle and property. His case is listed for 23 May.
DRINK DRIVE
RICHARD WILLIAMS, 51, of Bartholomews Meadows, Lostwithiel pleaded guilty to driving on Carclaze Road, St Austell on 30 March with 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35. He will be sentenced on 27 May.
NATHAN JASPER, 29, of Bodinnick Road, St Tudy pleaded guilty to driving in Bodmin with 32 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood exceeding the limit of ten and possessing 0.4 grams of cocaine. He will be sentenced on 18 July and was given an interim driving ban.
SPEEDING
JAMIE WRIGHT, 27, of Woodlands View, Looe has been given a six-month driving ban after pleading guilty to speeding through Saltash Tunnel in September. The ban was a points disqualification and he was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £90 costs.