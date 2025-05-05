LEWIS MAPSTONE, 33, of Polwhele Road, Newquay pleaded guilty to stealing razors worth £800 from Tesco in Wadebridge on 8 February, £292 worth of razor blades from Tesco in Wadebridge on 22 February, £292 worth of razor blades from Morrisons in Liskeard on 4 March, £3000 worth of cosmetics from Tesco in Camborne on 5 March, razors worth £154 from Tesco in St Austell on 13 March and razors worth £288 from Tesco in St Austell on 6 March. He was released on conditional bail until 20 June and is banned from going to any Morrisons or Tesco store in Cornwall.