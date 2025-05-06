IT was a busy start to May for the team of volunteer rescuers at East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team (SRT).
Crews were called to two incidents in the Minions area on May 1 and May 3, with the incidents involving a trapped sheep and a woman who had fallen and injured her ankle while walking in the area.
In the first rescue, on May 1, a sheep was stuck on a ledge high up at Cheesewring Quarry on Minions. The sheep had been trapped for a couple of days and was believed to be unable to get itself out of its predicament without assistance.
The team had been on their weekly search and rescue exercise at the time of the incident, and volunteered to assist, helping the animal to get back onto moorland.
A spokesperson for East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team said: “The team was contacted by a walker who had spotted a sheep stuck on a ledge high up at Cheesewring Quarry, Minions. After a quick chat with the local farmer we established that it had been there for a couple of days and was unable to get itself out of its predicament without a bit of help.
“A small party broke off from our weekly search and rescue exercise which happened to be at Caradon Hill anyway, to see what could be done. With the recent warm weather and lack of water on the now well-grazed ledge, one team member lowered down and successfully assisted the animal in getting back on to the open moorland following a check over. We're always quite happy to assist with these kinds of jobs.”
Two days later, the team were back at Minions, this time to rescue a lady who had fallen at Gold Diggings Quarry and required assistance as she had a potential fracture to her right ankle.
The lady had taken as tumble while walking out with her family and could not continue with assistance after making it as far as the main track at the quarry.
The spokesperson continued: “Following a long day of fundraising for our team members, we received a request from Devon and Cornwall Police to assist a casualty with a potential fracture to their right ankle at Gold Diggings Quarry. Unfortunately a 49 year old lady who had been out with her family took an awkward stumble and made it as far as the main quarry track but wasn't able to continue without assistance. A hasty party, supported by team medics in Bodmin Mobile two were quickly on scene and assessed and splinted the injury.
“We then took the lady over the moor back to The Hurlers with her group where following assessment at the local Minor Injury Unit she was transferred to Derriford Hospital for treatment.”
East Cornwall SRT is a local charity that provides an inland search and rescue service for lost, missing and injured people across East Cornwall and further afield when required. It is 100 per cent voluntary and relies on public support to keep the service operational.