THE future of Bodmin will have a better glimpse of its past with thanks to some of the town’s present.
Bodmin Then and Now, is a monthly group where townsfolk of all ages meet in order to help share memories of the town as it once was and help identify the locations and people in pictures held by archivists in Cornwall.
The group partners with Kresen Kernow, which is in the process of digitising the vast collection of renowned photographer George Ellis from glass negatives, with the group helping to identify the locations and stories behind them.
In addition to this, there is the opportunity to share memories from that era and bring to life the stories of the past which might otherwise one day be forgotten – all over a cup of tea and biscuits, of course!
Prior to the main presentation, the session began with a several-tables in length spread of newspaper cuttings and photography from the time, including submissions from Bodmin historian and Voice newspaper contributor, Barrie Doney.
Once the group had explored the menu of history on offer in the monthly group’s new venue at the Shire House Suite, it was time for a historical feast of slides showing scenes of Bodmin in the war, the stories of which awaited unlocking by those in attendance.
One by one, the group were able to enjoy their paddle in the pool of time, reliving or in some cases experiencing a timeslide of the town’s past, talking about the places, names and memories associated with the pictures,
The group meet once a month in the Shire House Suite, located in Priory Park and is welcome to all to join. Details can be found on their Facebook page.