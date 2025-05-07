THE future of Bodmin will have a better glimpse of its past with thanks to some of the town’s present.

Bodmin Then and Now, is a monthly group where townsfolk of all ages meet in order to help share memories of the town as it once was and help identify the locations and people in pictures held by archivists in Cornwall.

The group partners with Kresen Kernow, which is in the process of digitising the vast collection of renowned photographer George Ellis from glass negatives, with the group helping to identify the locations and stories behind them.

In addition to this, there is the opportunity to share memories from that era and bring to life the stories of the past which might otherwise one day be forgotten – all over a cup of tea and biscuits, of course!

Ahead of VE Day, the April meeting of the group was themed around World War II.

Prior to the main presentation, the session began with a several-tables in length spread of newspaper cuttings and photography from the time, including submissions from Bodmin historian and Voice newspaper contributor, Barrie Doney.

Once the group had explored the menu of history on offer in the monthly group’s new venue at the Shire House Suite, it was time for a historical feast of slides showing scenes of Bodmin in the war, the stories of which awaited unlocking by those in attendance.

One by one, the group were able to enjoy their paddle in the pool of time, reliving or in some cases experiencing a timeslide of the town’s past, talking about the places, names and memories associated with the pictures,

The group meet once a month in the Shire House Suite, located in Priory Park and is welcome to all to join. Details can be found on their Facebook page.

Clipping from a Daily Herald newspaper from the end of World War II, supplied by Barrie Doney (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle)
Clipping from a Daily Herald newspaper from the end of World War II, supplied by Barrie Doney (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) ( )
The group watching the presentation and identifying the images. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle)
The group watching the presentation and identifying the images. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) ( )
A spread of photo books on display at the start of the group session, held in Shire House Suite (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle)
A spread of photo books on display at the start of the group session, held in Shire House Suite (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) ( )
A cutting from the Daily Herald at the end of World War II, when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies upon the death of Adolf Hitler. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle)
A cutting from the Daily Herald at the end of World War II, when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Allies upon the death of Adolf Hitler. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) ( )
The group identifying pictures which are held in the archive by Kresen Kernow. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle)
The group identifying pictures which are held in the archive by Kresen Kernow. (Picture: Aaron Greenaway/Tindle) ( )