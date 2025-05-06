AN X-Ray facility at a North Cornwall NHS diagnostic centre is set to be closed for the next day and a half.
Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that the x-ray room at their minor injuries unit in Bodmin will remain closed until 2pm on Wednesday, May 7.
They have clarified that the minor injury unit will remain open, but x-rays will not be available meaning that patients will have to go elsewhere if they require the service.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: “The x-ray room at Bodmin Minor Injury Unit is closed all day today and until 2pm tomorrow (Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7).
“The Minor Injury Unit will remain open, however x-rays will not be available. Check our live wait times for your next nearest X-ray facility.