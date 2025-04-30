A BRAND-new audiology home visit service has launched in Cornwall, offering vital hearing care to people who are unable to leave their homes without support.
The Specsavers Home Visits team is now delivering professional hearing checks, hearing aid fittings, and aftercare directly to the doors of those living with physical or mental health conditions, mobility issues, or disabilities.
This is the first time Specsavers has offered this specialist audiology service in Cornwall, and it’s already being welcomed as a game-changer for those who may otherwise go without essential care.
Lianne Hooper, customer service lead at Specsavers Home Visits, said: “We know there are many people across Cornwall who simply can’t get to a high street store anymore, but that doesn’t mean their hearing health should suffer. This service brings expert care directly to the people who need it most, in the comfort and familiarity of their own home.”
Using cutting-edge digital equipment, trained audiologists carry out in-depth hearing tests and, if needed, can fit and fine-tune hearing aids on the spot. The service is tailored to each individual’s needs and includes a comprehensive aftercare package to ensure long-term support.
The home-visiting audiology team works Monday to Friday, and the service runs alongside Specsavers’ recently introduced home eyecare visits, which offer eye tests and glasses prescriptions at home.
Lianne added: “Everyone’s hearing changes over time – it’s a natural part of life. But often, those changes can lead to people feeling isolated or disconnected. Something as simple as a hearing check can be the first step to hearing laughter, conversations, and the world around them again.”
With this new service, Specsavers is helping to break down barriers to healthcare access, ensuring that Cornwall’s residents, no matter their circumstances, can receive the hearing support they need.
For further information or to request a home visits appointment for hearing or vision, call 01752 423211.