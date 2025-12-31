THE Eden Project has unveiled a major new UK-wide initiative aimed at tackling climate change while also responding to the country’s growing mental health crisis.
As the Cornwall-based charity prepares to mark its 25th anniversary, it has announced the launch of Nature: Connection and Recovery, a three-year programme designed to help communities most affected by environmental change, inequality and poor health. The initiative will connect people with nature to improve wellbeing, while empowering communities to take practical, climate-positive action where they live.
The programme will be delivered in partnership with Gwent, Ulster, Lancashire and Scottish Wildlife Trusts, alongside Intelligent Health, and has been developed to address two urgent and interconnected challenges.
The UK is now ranked among the top 10 per cent of the most nature-depleted countries in the world, reducing resilience to climate change, while the World Health Organisation has warned that mental ill-health is on course to become the leading global health issue by 2030.
Nature: Connection and Recovery will focus on reconnecting people with green spaces, particularly those facing poverty, disadvantage and discrimination. Research has shown that spending just two hours a week in nature – the equivalent of 17 minutes a day – can significantly improve mental wellbeing. The Eden Project plans to share practical tips in early 2026 to help people reach this “daily nature allowance”, regardless of where they live.
Activities delivered through the programme will include nature recovery projects, food growing initiatives and creative, arts-based work designed to engage people who may be experiencing mental health challenges. Participants will be supported to take planet-positive actions locally, helping them to feel more confident, connected and capable of contributing to climate solutions within their own communities.
The initiative will also include a national awareness campaign alongside locally tailored activities, highlighting the link between caring for nature, tackling climate change and improving health outcomes for people. By combining action for the planet with action for wellbeing, organisers hope to demonstrate how environmental and social challenges can be addressed together.
The programme has received more than £2-million in funding from the The National Lottery Community Fund, thanks to National Lottery players. It is one of the largest grants awarded under the Climate Action Fund.
Sam Alford, Head of Nature Connections at the Eden Project, explained: “We can see the impact of climate change all around us and this programme will highlight the role of nature in helping to solve the climate emergency while also demonstrating how nature connection can also support better physical and mental health and well-being.
“By the end of the three years more people in communities across the UK will have had the opportunity to help shape and participate in nature connections and recovery activities, helping to restore and regenerate natural spaces near to where they live.”
Over the next three years, the programme will support communities in Dundee, Morecambe, Liverpool, Belfast, Newport in Wales and Cornwall. Delivery will begin in the New Year in St Austell, Morecambe and Liverpool, with further locations announced later in the year.
