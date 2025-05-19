TRAVELLERS moved on from a public park in St Austell in time for a big community event to be held.
Several caravans and cars got into Poltair Park, which is owned by the town council, on Wednesday evening.
Their arrival came in the lead-up to the annual Party in the Park organised by the Stepping Stones Nursery.
A spokesperson for the council told the Voice: “The town clerk and operations manager and a representative from Stepping Stones Nursery spoke to the travellers when they arrived and it was mutually agreed that they would leave on Friday evening.
“The travellers were true to their word and left the site on Friday, and left it in good order. The Stepping Stones event went ahead on Saturday as planned.”