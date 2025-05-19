New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 36 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 29 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Arbo Catering at Knightor Winery And Restaurant, Trethurgy, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Asda Cafe at Asda Superstore, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Barnaby's at Barnabys At The Vineyard, Trevibban Mill, St Issey, Wadebridge; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Kitty's Koffji at 12 Fore Street, Polruan, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: The Garden Cafe at Trenance Heritage Cottages, Trenance Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Trelander Cafe at Trelander And St Clements Community Hall, Trelander Highway, Truro, Cornwall; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Willow's Pantry at Willows Pantry, 1 Fore Street, Polruan, Fowey; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Cod On The Corner at 2 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Porthmeor Beach West at Porthmeor Beach West Bakery, Porthmeor Beach, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: The Mowhay at The Mowhay Cafe, Dunders Hill, Polzeath, Wadebridge; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Tregothnan at The Tregothnan Shepherds Hut At Coombe, Coombe, Kea, Truro; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: Cliff Top Cafe at Tregonhawke Cliff, Military Road, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Fourlanesend Primary Kitchen at Fourlanesend Cp School, Cawsand, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Max Bagels at 14 Church Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Pendra Loweth Cafe Bar & Shop at Chalet Park Office, Pendra Loweth, Maen Valley, Falmouth; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Rock Pool Cafe at The Parade, Mousehole, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Silco Bar & Kitchen at Seagull House, The Wharf, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Stein's Fish & Chips at Steins, Unit 3, Padstow Quays, Station Road; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Bay at The Bay Restaurant, The Bay, The Bound, Cawsand; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Bean Inn Vegetarian And Vegan Restaurant at The Bean Inn, Coast, St Ives Road, Carbis Bay; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Marina Cafe at Southdown Marina, Southdown Quay, Millbrook, Torpoint; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: The Pier Coffee Bar at Pier House, 5 Quay Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 12
• Rated 5: Bay Tree Restaurant at Goonhavern Garden Centre, Newquay Road, Goonhavern, Truro; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Beer And Bird at 18a Fore Street, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Situ Cafe at Situ Café, Jubilee Warehouse, Commercial Road, Penryn; rated on May 8
• Rated 5: Great Western Beach Cafe at The Beach Cafe, Great Western Beach, Great Western Beach Road, Newquay; rated on May 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Hendra Holiday Park at Lane, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: Merrymoor Inn at Mawgan Porth Hill, Mawgan Porth, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on May 14
• Rated 5: The Countryman at Nance, Trink, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on May 9
• Rated 5: Jacobs Ladder Inn at 1 - 2 Chapel Terrace, Vernon Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on April 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Warrens at Wt Warren And Sons, 11 The Strand, Newlyn, Penzance; rated on May 15
• Rated 5: Chucky's Shake Shack at 4 Stewarts Buildings, Morrab Road, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on May 13
• Rated 5: The Cornish Oven at Cornish Oven, Building Z, Scorrier Filling Station, Scorrier Road; rated on May 9