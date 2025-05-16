ONE post office and convenience store in the St Austell area is up for sale, while another has been sold.
Stephen Rothero, the owner of Tregneta Stores in St Blazey is retiring and has put his shop on the market after more than 20 years.
Stephen said: “It has been a pleasure running this store and serving the local community. The post office is such a needed service, and being able to offer a good range of essentials keeps customers coming.
“It has been fabulous working here for the last 20 years, but it is time to retire and pass the reins to a new generation.”
Matthew McFarlane, a business agent at Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to be marketing this popular store in St Blazey. With an excellent overall turnover and net profit, it would suit either a larger multi-operator, or an independent operator, and offers opportunities for further development and growth of revenue streams.”
The Best One-branded store has an asking price of £350,000.
Meanwhile, Christie & Co has announced the sale of Sticker Post Office and Store.
The Londis-branded convenience store and post office is situated in a prominent roadside position in the centre of Sticker.
The store has been sold on behalf of owners Mandy and Ian Bissett who, after running the business for the last 25 years, are now retiring.
Mandy and Ian said: “It has been a pleasure living in the village and serving the local community for the last 25 years.
“We would very much like to thank all our loyal customers for their support in using the shop and post office over the years. There will be many faces that will be greatly missed.”
The store has been bought by Carl Ball, a local operator who knows the village well and owns other businesses in the area. Carl aims to continue running the store as it is, while also introducing additional product lines.
He said: “I am very excited to be taking over Sticker Stores Londis and Post Office. It is a wonderful shop that has been long-established in the local area with a loyal customer base. The post office will continue to be a well-needed service, and I plan to introduce some extra product lines to further expand the customers’ options.”
Mandy and Ian said: “We would like to wish Carl Ball the very best of luck, and we are confident that our business has transferred into safe hands.”
Matthew McFarlane, who handled the sale, said: “It was a pleasure to assist in the sale of this fabulous property and business. I very much wish Mandy and Ian all the very best with their retirement.
“To the new owner, Carl, I would like to say best of luck with this new venture. As an established local business person who knows the customer base extremely well, I am sure he will be very successful into the future.”
The store and post office was sold off an asking price of £685,000.