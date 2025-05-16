WORK is progressing on the huge scheme to modernise the campus at Cornwall College St Austell.
Recently, the official ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held at the site off Tregonissey Road.
The work is being carried out in a number of phases to minimise disruption to teaching and training.
Most of the existing buildings will eventually be knocked down and replaced.
The project, which started last year and is being funded by the government, is aiming to create a carbon-neutral college, one of the first in the country.
The scheme came about after an assessment concluded that the John Keay House block at the college, with the exception of the John Keay Theatre, was at the end of its useful life and was inefficient.