THE multi-million-pound redevelopment of the Cornwall College campus in St Austell have moved forward with an official ground-breaking ceremony.
At the same time, it was announced the teaching of A-Levels will return to the college as part of a new sixth form centre at the campus.
The transformation of the site, backed by the Government’s Further Education Capital Transformation Fund, is designed create a state-of-the-art learning environment.
The college is one of 16 across England receiving such investment, aimed at rebuilding and modernising college estates.
Cornwall College principal Rob Bosworth said: “This is a game-changer for St Austell and fully aligns with our new place-based strategy.
“This redevelopment isn’t just about new buildings, it’s about creating locally accessible space where people of all ages in mid-Cornwall can access life-changing education, develop skills for the future and study academic subjects to fulfil their ambitions.
“The new development will support our new academic offer for September 2027 and will be co-designed with our local school partners.”
The ground-breaking ceremony was led by the MP for St Austell and Newquay, Noah Law, who praised the project’s vision and potential.
Mr Law said: “It’s truly inspiring to see this level of ambition and commitment to the future of education in our region, particularly at a time when the local skills need and opportunity is so great.
“This campus will be a vital resource for current and future generations across mid-Cornwall and beyond.”
The ground-breaking event was attended by dignitaries and educational leaders, including Further Education Commissioner Shelagh Legrave, Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho, Cornwall Council chief executive Kate Kennally, Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT) chief executive Dan Morrow and former MP Steve Double, who helped secure the project’s approval during his time in office.
Students and staff from Mount Charles School, Poltair School and Penrice Academy also joined the celebrations.
Mount Charles pupil Ornella was among those who attended the event and shared her excitement for the opportunities the new development will offer.
She said: “It’s just so nice how people can have a new place where there’s more opportunity, so people don’t have to go to other places, they can be local, they can choose different things, they can be anything they want to be.
“This college has so many opportunities. It’s just amazing. Maybe one day I’ll even come here. The future holds many secrets, but maybe I’ll be in the same spot, older and ready to learn.”
Construction work is under way, with carefully-phased plans designed to keep disruption to a minimum and maintain the focus on current students and staff throughout the build.
BAM project manager Matt Keen said: “As the official contractor for this landmark redevelopment, we are actively working alongside the college to bring this ambitious vision to life.
“This project is about making possible a vibrant, forward-thinking environment that will have a meaningful impact on the future generation of learners. Our detailed plans are designed to minimise disruption, allowing students and staff to thrive in a safe and inspiring setting.”