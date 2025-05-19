Cornwall's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm January 13 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am July 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton to Carland - carriageway closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion eastbound, via A3075, B3285, B3288, re-join A30, diversion westbound, via B3288, B3285, A3075, re-join A30.
• A38, from 8pm February 25 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 to 8pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 19 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Avers, junction carriageway closed for maintenance works, diversion via B3047.
• A38, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Carkeel, lane closure/ traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A30, from 7pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works, diversion via local authority road through Blackwater and A3047 to Tolvaddon.
• A30, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carminow Cross - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 7pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closure for urgent horticultural works. Diversion via B3301.
• A38, from 9pm May 21 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel, lane closure for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A38, from 8pm May 22 to 4am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm May 27 to 5am May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30, both directions, St Earth to Newtown - 2-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm May 27 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock, lane closure for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm May 28 to 4am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater entry slip closure for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via - B3254, A390 and rejoin A38.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.