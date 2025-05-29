“I don’t really know all of the details (about the closure). The last time I spoke to Bodmin College, they were giving us their plans on how they were going to improve their sixth form offer and how it would all be exciting. There was a document given to us, it was going to be all puppy dogs and rainbows, all of that, how it was going to be like a utopia for Bodmin Sixth Form and none of that has come to fruition.