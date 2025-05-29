THE formidable seven-piece band Hejira, fronted by the talented vocalist Hattie Whitehead, will be performing at St Petroc's, Bodmin on Friday, June 6.
Hejira is a project that has rapidly blossomed from an initial ‘one-off gig’ into a highly successful touring band, set up to celebrate the music of Joni Mitchell. In particular, the band performs the masterpiece works that Mitchell captured on her live 1980 album, ‘Shadows and Light’.
Much of the success of the group is down to Pete Oxley (Hejira’s bandleader and guitarist) having selected a personnel that are not only great players in their own rights, but also great fans of this music.
As with the band of top-drawer players in Joni’s Shadows and Light outfit (Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays, Michael Brecker, Jaco Pastorius and Don Alias), Hejira comprises highly experienced, world-class musicians whose primary concern is to serve the music.
Hejira have now clocked up over 100 shows, including many prestigious venues and festivals.
They will be touring extensively throughout the UK in 2025, performing a selection of what the band feels are Mitchell’s most major works. The selected songs are beautiful, exciting and totally touching in the poignancy of the lyrics.
For all the tour details, please visit: www.hejira.co.uk
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.