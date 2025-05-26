STAFF and students at Callywith College in Bodmin are celebrating after the college was reaccredited with the Investors in Diversity for Schools award (IiD).
The IiD award is a nationally recognised quality mark which provides an all-encompassing methodology for improving equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) practices in the workplace. Callywith College first achieved the IiD award in March 2023 and was successfully reaccredited in April 2025.
In a letter to the college, the National Centre for Diversity (NCD) told staff and students at the college: “On behalf of the National Centre for Diversity, I would like to congratulate Callywith College, the staff and stakeholders on the successful achievement of the Investors in Diversity Silver award following the assessment process.
“The Investors in Diversity Silver journey and achievement of the standard gives a positive message to all the stakeholders, internal and external, and each person should be congratulated for their input and success of the organisation.”
Callywith College's achievement follows a thorough assessment process where external stakeholders, staff and students completed a detailed survey regarding their experience and interpretation of the way in which diversity is recognised and promoted at the college.
A range of staff and students have contributed to the college’s investment in diversity including senior management, pastoral lead, personal support advisors, personal development tutors, lecturers, SENDCo, student council EDI representative and learning support assistants.
Jen Temple, Callywith College’s assistant principal for student experience said: "We are incredibly pleased to have been reaccredited and are delighted to see how the contribution of our staff and students have assisted in creating an inclusive culture and made such a positive impact.
