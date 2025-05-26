They added: “This planning proposal involves the demolition of a flat-roof concrete blockwork garage with side-annex office space and surrounding tarmac hard-standing. The construction of six new apartments is over two storeys, with five associated parking spaces and space for bike and refuse storage. The two-bedroom apartments are within three building elements; two are connected by a stair and the third stands alone. The scale of each building element addresses the scale of existing buildings within the local area and breaks up the massing of this development.