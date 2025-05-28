THE Cornish charity MIKES Trust is urging the public to be cautious after discovering that the official Facebook event page for its upcoming rugby tournament and family fun weekend 2025 has been cloned.
The charity is warning people not to accept friend requests or engage with suspicious profiles claiming to be connected to the event, as scammers attempt to exploit the community’s interest in the annual fundraiser, which takes place at Bodmin Rugby Club on Saturday (May 31) from 10am.
In a statement, the charity says: “We have been informed that our MIKES Rugby Tournament and Family Fun Weekend 2025 event page has been cloned.
“If you have had a friend request, do not accept, this is not us. If you have accepted a friend request from the cloned page, please unfriend immediately and report the page. We are currently doing everything we can to sort this issue.
“MIKES Trust will not be live streaming any of the events at our tournament, so do not click any link that suggests otherwise.”
All money raised from the rugby tournament will help towards funding the trust’s education and outreach work.
MIKES Trust was set up in 2023 by the family of Michael Riddiough-Allen, following his death in Bodmin, due to knife crime.
Rugby was one of Mike’s passion and he was an active member of the Cornish rugby community. It was somewhat fitting that a recent fundraiser by SUEZ recycling and recovery helped to raise £700 for the charity.
Tickets for the recent Exeter Chiefs versus Cornwall RFU friendly were made available through a prize draw.
Dominic Cullip, Senior Site Manager for SUEZ, said: “By organising this event, we hope to not only have raised funds, but also awareness about the important work that MIKES Trust is doing to help young people in Cornwall to make safer choices.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.