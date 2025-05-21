ST Austell Brewery is looking for a new publican to take on one of Cornwall’s most cherished pubs.
After 15 successful years at the helm, award-winning licensees Tanya and Alex Williams are handing over the keys to St Austell Brewery’s iconic 16th-century Polgooth Inn. Nestled in Pentewan Valley on the south coast of Cornwall, it has become a cornerstone of the local community and a destination for food lovers, walkers, and holidaymakers alike.
Located just outside of St Austell and close to popular beaches of Pentewan and Porthpean, the Polgooth Inn is a hidden gem surrounded by stunning countryside and walking trails.
The Polgooth Inn, which forms part of St Austell Brewery’s 120+ strong leased and tenanted pub estate, also features three glamping pods on site, offering a unique stay experience.
Tanya Williams, who took on the pub with her husband Alex in 2010, said: “We believed from the start that the Polgooth Inn could sit at the heart of the community – and now the pub definitely does. From village celebrations to local events, we’ve loved being part of this community and are so proud of what’s been built. Running the pub has been incredibly rewarding.”
Andy Spry, business development manager at St Austell Brewery, said: “The Polgooth Inn is one of the jewels in our tenanted estate – full of warmth, history, and opportunity. Tanya and Alex have done an incredible job over the last 15 years. We’re now looking for an ambitious and experienced business partner who can take on this thriving business, maintain its exceptional standards, and bring new ideas to help it flourish.”
The incoming business partner will have access to a well-equipped commercial kitchen, complete with walk-in chillers and freezers – perfect for high-volume service. There’s also a spacious three-bedroom flat, offering a home for the incoming business partner.