TODAY marks the halfway point for Saltash’s Simon Wengradt, who is out and about pounding local running routes as part of his incredible challenge to run 50 consecutive marathons in his 50th year.
Since starting at the town’s May Fair on May 3, Simon has so far completed 25 marathons, covering over 650 miles, all to raise funds for the Saltash Youth Network, which supports a wide range of youth groups and organisations in the town.
Having set himself an initial fundraising target of £5,000, Simon – better known to many on social media as the ‘Nearly Naked Runner’ – has already surpassed £4,000 with donations flowing in each day.
The Saltash Youth Network offers funding and networking opportunities for local clubs and organisations, helping ensure that facilities and activities remain open and accessible to young people across the local area.
Simon’s determination has captured the support of the community, with donations steadily rising and encouragement coming from every corner of town. With just 25 marathons to go, he’s urging anyone who can to contribute and help him cross the £5,000 mark.
“The support so far has been amazing,” said Simon. “Knowing this will help keep youth groups alive and thriving in Saltash is what keeps me going.”
Up at the crack of dawn, Simon is having to amass in the region of 5,000 calories a day to help fuel his body which, by his own admission, is certainly feeling the strain.
“I try to keep my body well maintained and I soak my legs in cold water as soon as I finish,” explained Simon. “That’s ideal when I’m running around Burrator Reservoir or Siblyback Lake, I can just jump straight in. It’s not so much fun when I’m on the slipway in Saltash and I have crabs nibbling at my toes!”
A familiar sight pounding the pavements of Saltash, Simon is well known for running bare-chested, even in the depths of winter. His unusual approach is rooted in the Wim Hof method, a practice combining breathing techniques and cold exposure.
“The last few weeks have been hot, so I did struggle a little bit at first,” he continued. “Now, I’ve kind of got acclimatised to it all and when it does rain, that’s absolute heaven.”
Simon’s determination has certainly captured the support of the community with donations steadily rising and encouragement coming from every corner of town. With just 25 marathons to go, he’s urging anyone who can to contribute and help him cross the £5,000 mark.
“The more money I can raise for the Saltash Youth Network, the more it is going to be split equally amongst the members,” said Simon. “The initial target is £5,000, but I would like to try and get every member at least £1,000 each. That would allow them all to get some decent experiences and help them build on for the future and give them experiences they might not get in their everyday lives.”