THE Saltash Town Team, in partnership with Saltash Town Council, has launched the next phase of the Fore Street Public Realm Project.
Funded by Cornwall Council’s Vitality Accelerator and Town Delivery Funds, the project introduces newly-branded planters and modern street furniture, proudly inscribed with Cornish language.
A spokesperson said: “These thoughtful and modern additions are designed to enhance the character and vibrancy of Fore Street, creating a more welcoming and culturally rich environment for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.
“They not only brighten our town but also reflect our shared identity and pride in Saltash!”
Saltash Town Council will oversee the ongoing maintenance of these assets and encourages the community to treat them with care and pride.