EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings – ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
New industrial unit approved
PROPOSALS for the construction of a new industrial unit on land previously occupied by three small units on land in Bodmin has been approved by Cornwall Council.
The application was made by Treveth Developments LLP, Cornwall Council’s own arms length development company and concerns Unit J, Paardeberg Road, Bodmin.
They were seeking permission for full planning permission for a new build warehouse.
In a submission to Cornwall Council, the applicant stated: “The application site is located off Lucknow Road within the Walker Lines Industrial Estate on the eastern edge of Bodmin Industrial Estate. The site extends to 0.72ac in area. The site has been cleared of all buildings, and the topography is generally flat.
“Prior to the clearance of the site, there were three adjoining single-storey steel framed buildings with car parking areas. These units accommodated a variety of industrial occupiers.
“The site lies in the centre of the industrial estate and is surrounded by existing industrial buildings of various scale, ages and style. The site is located approximately 1.8km to the south of Bodmin town centre.
“The site is located in an established employment location off Lucknow Road surrounded by large mixed use industrial area within Bodmin.
“The surrounding buildings vary in scale, with various ages of industrial style. Parking on the estate generally is at a premium and therefore any proposals would require adequate parking numbers and appropriate vehicle access.
“Allocated for commercial use, on brownfield land currently vacant and secure following recent demolition. Vehicular and pedestrian access to the site is via two points, off Paardeberg Road to the north and southern edge of the site. Treveth have established that there are current marketplace requirements for a replacement light industrial, distribution and warehouse (B1/B8 class use) from which to trade.”
The previous units on the site were demolished in 2022.
The new plans were described as thus: “The proposal is for a single new build linear block, set back from the site highway boundary, running parallel with its neighbour, seeking to present improved contemporary elevational interest and confirmation of entrance providing an active frontage onto the main distribution road.
“The overall appearance of the development is reflective of an industrial unit of this nature and also of a similar scale and design with the proposed building open plan in nature, with accommodation block.
“Main warehouse storage has a 8.5 metres high clear internal height, designed with flexibility to accommodate different tenant functions. The delivered scheme is intended to be flexible and adaptable enough to accommodate and respond to the evolving UK Industrial market, but also robust and efficient enough to maintain low operating costs over its full economic life.
“The development site will be secure, surrounded by a two metres high steel security fence (painted) with integrated vehicle access and personal security gates.”
The proposals were approved subject to a number of conditions.
Council refuse replacement of gate
AN application for permitted development for the replacement of a gate on a residential property in St Austell has been refused by Cornwall Council.
The application by Miss Young concerned a property on Stannary Road, Stenalees, St Austell, and sought a lawful development certificate for a proposed replacement gate.
The previous one of a wooden construction had been damaged.
However, the council refused it as in their view it was exceeds one metre above ground level meaning the replacement would require planning permission.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department told the applicant: “The proposed development is not considered to constitute permitted development as the proposed works do not comply with the limitations of Class A, Part 2, Schedule 2, of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).
“In particular the proposal fails criteria A.1(a)(ii) of Class A, Part 2 of this Schedule and Order, this is because: A.1(a) the height of any gate, fence, wall or means of enclosure erected or constructed adjacent to a highway used by vehicular traffic would, after the carrying out of the development, exceed - (ii) in any other case, one metre above ground level;
“Therefore an application for planning permission is required and the lawful development certificate is not granted.”
Kitchen extension refused
PROPOSALS for a kitchen extension in Torpoint has been refused by Cornwall Council.
The application, concerning a property on Sunwell Lane, St John, Torpoint was made by Mr Summerville who was seeking a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed kitchen extension in keeping with the theme of the property.
A certificate of lawfulness confirms that the proposals were lawful within permitted development rights and would not require planning permission.
However, the council deemed that because the extension would be over four metres in height, it would not be considered as permitted development, meaning planning permission was required.
Refusing the application, Cornwall Council stated: “The proposed side extension does not meet the criteria set out by Class A, Part 1 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended).
“This is due to the fact the proposal does not meet section A.1(j): because the extension would be over four metres tall and would not be permitted by the GPDO.
“The proposed works therefore would not be lawful and would require the benefit of a grant of planning permission.”
- Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series