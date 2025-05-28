Concorde Recruitment, part of Cornwall College Group (CCG), has announced the appointment of Sarah Brierley as its new director.
Concorde has specialised in connecting talent with opportunities across Cornwall and Devon since 1996.
Sarah has more than 17 years of dedicated experience within the company and a proven track record of impactful leadership.
Over the years, Sarah has progressed through a number of key roles, including consultant, senior consultant and divisional manager before being appointed as head of people, talent and business development in 2023.
Sarah’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the region. With rapid growth across construction, renewables, marine engineering and digital infrastructure, she plays a vital role in supporting employers through workforce planning, talent development and future proofing recruitment strategies.
Raised in Newquay and a graduate of CCG’s management programme, Sarah is a longstanding advocate for skills development and partnership
Sarah said: “I’m incredibly proud to lead a team that is committed to creating opportunity, driving excellence and supporting growth. At Concorde there is a genuine sense of purpose in everything we do. Together, we’re helping shape a stronger, more connected workforce for the future.
“Over the past 17 years, I’ve witnessed the company evolve in many ways. What has remained constant is our commitment to excellence and our sector-specialist approach. We've built long-standing relationships with both clients and candidates, while continuously welcoming new opportunities.
“Concorde has built a legacy of excellence in recruitment. Our deep roots in the local market and consistent delivery of high-quality service set us apart. We’re not just recruiters – we’re trusted partners in workforce development.
“Being part of Cornwall College Group brings an added dimension. We’re not just a recruitment agency; we’re part of a wider mission to support education, skills development, and economic growth across the region.”
