The charity is working in partnership with Harbour Housing and Bodmin Way which provide services for vulnerable people across the south west.
Volunteer dentists and dental nurses have provided three days of mobile dental care at Harbour Housing’s headquarters in St Austell and St Petroc’s Parish Centre in Bodmin.
Treatments included extractions and fillings for people suffering from toothache along with dental health advice and preventative treatments.
One resident who was seen said: “It’s taken years to get here. It was painless, well explained and the lady listened to my concerns before I went in.
“I was so nervous due to my phobia but it meant I could get a check-up and a referral.”
Dentaid has eleven mobile dental units that travel the UK visiting soup kitchens, hostels, temporary accommodation and community buildings.
Dental problems can have a huge impact on the lives and wellbeing of people experiencing homelessness, with research carried out by Groundswell indicating that more than half of those who are rough sleeping or vulnerably housed are living with long-term toothache.
“We’ve had a long-held ambition for us to bring our outreach services to Cornwall after hearing that people experiencing homelessness and health inequalities are having real difficulty in accessing the dental care they need,” said Jill Harding, head of fundraising and communications for Dentaid.
“It’s a pleasure to work alongside Harbour Housing and Bodmin Way, providing treatment that can have a real positive impact on the lives of vulnerable people and we’re very grateful to the Duchy Health Charity for funding this project.”
Our clients were thrilled with the visit from their mobile surgery this week”, said Malcolm Putko, operations director at Harbour Housing.
“Harbour is a charity on a mission, supporting Cornwall's most vulnerable in their recovery from homelessness.
“A key issue is access to dental treatment, which is crucial in a region where dental care is difficult to obtain.
“We are excited and humbled to be working with Dentaid and greatly appreciate the five additional clinics planned for 2025.”
“Bodmin Way are excited to be working alongside Dentaid and Bodmin Town Council to bring this mobile clinic to our town”, added Simon Atkinson, general manager of Bodmin Way.
“We are acutely aware that many of the most vulnerable people in our community are not able to access dental treatment and this is so important for their wellbeing, health and confidence.”
Gaynor Coley, chair of Duchy Health charity’s grant committee said: “This project will bring much needed dental health care to those vulnerable and most in need. “
Dentaid the Dental Charity will be returning to Cornwall from August 5 to August 7, and November 4 to 6.
Dentists or dental nurses who would like to volunteer at the clinics in St Austell or Bodmin can sign up by visiting the Dentaid website.
