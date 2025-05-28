It also stated that by closing the sixth form provision, it was ‘protecting the integrity and sustainability’ of its core provision of education for school children aged between 11 and 16 as well as its Greenfield additional resource base (ARB), which offers educational provision for students with additional needs.
In a letter to parents, the academy trust stated that ongoing provision was unviable and that it was supporting students to access alternative post-16 education provision where required.
A number of staff affected by the closure of the sixth form will be the subject of a formal consultation process with regards to their future employment within the school.
A spokesperson for CELT said: “Cornwall Education Learning Trust regrets to announce that, following an extensive review and careful consideration, a decision has been made to reduce the provision of sixth form education at Bodmin College for the upcoming academic year.
“This decision has not been taken lightly and follows a thorough evaluation of a number of critical factors, including: student demand and enrolment; a sustained decline in applications and projected enrolment figures has made continuing some provision unviable.
“Community impact: we have explored the wider effects of this decision on the local community and are working to ensure that students can access alternative post-16 education provision where needed.
“Accessibility and travel: we are committed to supporting students in identifying and accessing suitable educational alternatives within a reasonable distance as needed, including assistance with travel arrangements where appropriate.
“Equity impact: we are committed to ensuring that all students, regardless of background, have fair access to further education opportunities.
“Our overriding priority is to safeguard the quality of education for all our students. In making this decision, we are also protecting the integrity and sustainability of our core provision for students in years 7 to 11, as well as our area resource base (ARB).
“We understand that this announcement will be disappointing to many, and we are fully committed to supporting all affected students, families and staff. Current sixth form students will receive tailored guidance to complete their studies and transition to alternative further education options where necessary.
“To support this process, Bodmin College will host a series of information events and individual consultation sessions, where students and families can receive personalised advice and support.
“Bodmin College is working closely with local further education providers to facilitate smooth transitions for students wishing to continue their studies elsewhere.
“We also recognise the impact of this decision on our staff. A formal consultation process is underway to support affected employees, ensuring they receive the support and clarity they need during this period of change.
“We remain committed to transparency throughout this process and will continue to keep all stakeholders informed.”