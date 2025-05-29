POLICE across South East Cornwall have launched a high-profile offensive against knife crime, hitting the streets to warn the public about the dangers and consequences of carrying blades.
The week-long operation, part of the national anti-knife crime initiative Operation Sceptre, saw neighbourhood officers ramp up efforts to engage with the community, targeting both education and prevention in Liskeard, Looe, Saltash and Torpoint.
Uniformed officers set up public engagement stands, inviting residents to learn about knife crime, test out a knife detection arch, as well as understand what happens if someone is caught carrying a weapon.
Officers also visited local shops to remind retailers of the law on knife sales – specifically, that it is illegal to sell knives to anyone under the age of 18.
“Knife crime isn’t a major problem in Cornwall,” said PC Hayley Gething, who led the initiative. “However, if an incident does occur the outcome can be devastating. This work forms part of our approach to educate and deter people from deciding to carry a knife, so that we can prevent crime from happening now or in the future to keep our communities safe.
“We had some great chats with members of the public, who were interested in finding out more about this topic. The knife arch was also a fantastic talking point to raise awareness of the preventative work we do in Cornwall, drawing lots of people over to try it out.
“Encouraging open conversations like this is key to empowering people to make safe decisions, whether it impacts the person we speak to or if that person shares their knowledge with someone they know. It’s all vital in our efforts to tackle knife crime.”
The message itself to local residents is clear – carrying a knife is never worth the risk as it can destroy lives in an instant.
As part of the initiative, Police Community Support Officers joined forces with Mike’s Trust, a local anti-knife crime charity, to visit schools and youth groups. Their goal being to help educate young people before it’s too late.
Mike’s Trust was founded in memory of Michael Riddiough-Allen, 32, who was tragically killed outside Eclipse Nightclub in 2023 by 25-year-old Jake Hill. Since then, the charity has worked to steer youngsters away from violence and offer them better alternatives.
PC Gething added: “This deterrent and preventative work will continue throughout the year. We want to keep our streets safe and work like this is key in helping us achieve that.”
If a person is found with a knife in a public place, they can be arrested and charged and possibly even get a criminal record. The maximum penalty for an adult found carrying a knife or weapon illegally is either four years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both. You can also get a prison sentence if you’re convicted of carrying a knife or weapon illegally more than once.
Liskeard and Looe currently have open front offices and there is also a knife amnesty bin at Liskeard Police Station where knives can be dropped off, no questions asked.
