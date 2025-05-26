We also have a number of upcoming events where our Roadshow will be out and about doing what we call 'our thing.'
Johnny Cowling at The Portbyhan
As supporters of many Looe RNLI fund-raising events we were invited along to this evening with local funny man Johnny.
I have a particular liking for his style of observational humour which he interspersed into his musical renditions and audience participation keeping the sell-out crowd in hysterics from the moment he started the show.
Speaking to Johnny before he started he told me he is frequently the 'warm-up' artist for shows such as ITV's 'The Chase' and so explaining why his was such a well-tuned act. An excellent night raising more than £600 for Looe RNLI.
Mayor-Making Ceremonies
Last week we were invited to attend the annual ceremony at Looe's Millpool Centre to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the town.
Incumbent Mayor Tony Smith stood down after two years in the post as former deputy Councillor Stephen Remington took on the chains of office. Stephen chose young local Councillor Jamie Pearn as his deputy in an evening which saw former Mayors Martin Gregory and Armand Toms receive recognition for their many years of service by being awarded the honour of Burgess of the town.
In Liskeard Councillor Christina Whitty was voted in for a second term as Mayor along with Councillor, and Chair of Liskeard Town Forum, David Braithwaite retaining his chains as her deputy.
Both towns are very lucky to have hard working and dedicated ceremonial heads supported, of course, by their respective teams of local town councillors.
Upcoming Roadshow events
As the events season gets underway our Roadshow Calendar features a number of great opportunities to support so many different groups and organisations.
Three such events being, firstly, The Looe Raft Race, being held on 22nd June with Junior, Adult and Elite categories.
Would-be raft teams are invited to register their craft details of which can be found on our facebook page. Secondly we have Polperro Holiday Park's 'Party in Park' on 31st August featuring headliners The Polperro Wreckers and, of course, music and commentary from the Liskeard and Looe Radio team.
Thirdly, following the recent success of the VE Day Celebrations in Liskeard, The Traders Association has announced its VJ Day Party to mark the final day of WWII to be held, once again, in Fore Street on Friday 15th August.
All are welcome to come along and can expect a huge street party, fancy dress, food, drink, competitions and much more, once again with the Roadshow team heading the music and commentary.
Make a Difference Awards 2025
Finally, Liskeard's Traders are very proud to announce that local colleague Jeff Lewis and his team at The Bargain Box & Food Hub have been nominated for a BBC Radio Cornwall 'Make a Difference Award.'
