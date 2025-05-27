A LOCAL foodbank welcomed youngsters for a special visit to learn how the facility supports their community.
Eleven Rainbows from 1st Liskeard Rainbows, aged four to seven, arrived with their leaders, plus a shopping trolley full of food donations they had collected.
The girls enjoyed a tour of the building, helped pack food boxes using shopping lists, and even weighed them on the foodbank’s scales – before weighing themselves for fun.
Staff explained how the foodbank helps people who struggle to afford food, and also supports pets and provides essential toiletries.
The visit was an eye-opening experience for the young visitors, who were praised for their excellent behaviour. The session ended with the girls enjoying a well-deserved snack, after a day of learning and giving back to their local community.