Mr Michael Batten has applied to the local authority seeking permission for a change of use from a hotel, namely the Eliot House Hotel on Castle Street in the town, to a HMO (housing of multiple occupation), with the current use also being that of a HMO for short term usage.
In the application, it was stated: “The proposals are to regularise the HMO use, by a change of use, and to undertake alterations and upgrading of the building to provide a better quality and scope, and variety of accommodation.
“The property is currently occupied predominantly for short-term emergency housing via Cornwall Council. The property was previously a hotel, with function rooms. It has been used as an HMO for temporary accommodation for a number of years. The property is substantial and has a large amount of internal space currently unused, or underutilised.
“The proposals include for the re-ordering of these under-used spaces to provide additional accommodation, of good size and quality, to enhance the provision of accommodation. This will maximise the variety and flexibility of the accommodation that can be offered, from individuals to larger family groups.
“The application site has a large private car park within its curtilage. The proposal includes for modest external alterations to facilitate the proposals, but no physical extension to the building or its built foot-print.”