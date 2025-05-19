PROPOSALS for the construction of a new industrial unit on land previously occupied by three small units on land in Bodmin has been approved by Cornwall Council.
The application was made by Treveth Developments LLP, Cornwall Council’s own arms length development company and concerns Unit J, Paardeberg Road, Bodmin.
They were seeking permission for full planning permission for a new build warehouse (use class b8 with associated external works and landscaping.
In a submission to Cornwall Council, the applicant stated: “The application site is located off Lucknow Road within the Walker Lines Industrial Estate on the eastern edge of Bodmin Industrial Estate. The site extends to 0.72ac in area. The site has been cleared of all buildings, and the topography is generally flat.
“Prior to the clearance of the site, there were three adjoining single-storey steel framed buildings with car parking areas. These units accommodated a variety of industrial occupiers.
“The site lies in the centre of the industrial estate and is surrounded by existing industrial buildings of various scale, ages and style. The site is located approximately 1.8km to the south of Bodmin town centre.
“The site is located in an established employment location off Lucknow Road surrounded by large mixed use industrial area within Bodmin.
“The surrounding buildings vary in scale, with various ages of industrial style. Parking on the estate generally is at a premium and therefore any proposals would require adequate parking numbers and appropriate vehicle access.
“Allocated for commercial use, on brownfield land currently vacant and secure following recent demolition. Vehicular and pedestrian access to the site is via two points, off Paardeberg Road to the north ad southern edge of the site. Treveth have established that there are current marketplace requirements for a replacement light industrial, distribution and warehouse (B1/B8 class use) from which to trade.”
The previous units on the site were demolished in 2022.
The new plans were described as thus: “The proposal is for a single new build linear block, set back from the site highway boundary, running parallel with its neighbour, seeking to present improved contemporary elevational interest and confirmation of entrance providing an active frontage onto the main distribution road.
“The overall appearance of the development is reflective of an industrial unit of this nature and also of a similar scale and design with the proposed building open plan in nature, with accommodation block.
“Main warehouse storage has a 8.5 metres high clear internal height, designed with flexibility to accommodate different tenant functions. The delivered scheme is intended to be flexible and adaptable enough to accommodate and respond to the evolving UK Industrial market, but also robust and efficient enough to maintain low operating costs over its full economic life.
“The development site will be secure, surrounded by a two metres high steel security fence (painted) with integrated vehicle access and personal security gates.”
The proposals were approved subject to a number of conditions.