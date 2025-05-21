Robert Stiles, 53, of Beacon Road, Bodmin had pleaded guilty at Truro Crown Court to six sexual offences against girls in July and August 2024.
His victims included girls aged 12 and 13, which Mr Stiles caused to incite or engage in sexual acts.
The court heard how a 13-year-old girl was caused to engage in sexual activity involving penetration, while another girl, aged 12, it was reported that Mr Stiles had attempted to incite her to ‘engage in masturbation’.
Mr Stiles was sentenced to three years of imprisonment as well as being subjected to a sexual harm prevention order in addition to signing the sexual offences register for an indefinite period.