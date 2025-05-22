Two of Reform UK’s newly elected councillors in Cornwall have defended living over 45 miles and 36 miles respectively from the two areas they now represent. Christine Parsonage, who lives in Torpoint, won the St Columb Minor seat at the May 1 election, while Rowland O’Connor, Reform’s deputy leader at Cornwall Council, lives in Launceston but represents St Columb Major.
Two Independent councillors have raised their eyebrows at the fact the Reform members live so far away from their divisions and have questioned how effective they can be for residents in the North Cornwall town and its nearby village namesake.
Cllr Adam Paynter, the Independent deputy leader of Cornwall Council, said: “It’s ridiculous that someone living in Launceston is representing St Columb Major and somebody living in Torpoint, 46 miles away and over an hour in the car, is representing St Columb Minor.
“In both of the St Columbs, I’d be a bit disappointed if I was a parish chairman telling councils in those areas your councillors live over an hour away and the best part of 45 minutes away. I do feel sorry for the St Columb people. That’s not the greatest of representation I would say.”
Cllr Loic Rich was critical that the Independent group lost stalwart councillor John Fitter to a possible paper candidate who lives 45.5 miles away from the St Columb Minor seat. Cllr Christine Parsonage won the seat for Reform – she is the wife of the party’s leader at Cornwall Council, Rob Parsonage.
“You respect democracy and I congratulate the winner, but it is unusual to have someone living 45 miles away from their ward,” said Cllr Rich.
Cllr O’Connor responded to the comments. He said: “I live in Cornwall and I care about Cornwall. Living outside my division means I don’t have any conflict of interest, so I can speak unencumbered.”
The Reform group deputy leader stressed he visits his St Columb Major, St Mawgan & St Wenn ward as much as he can, which is halfway between his home and Lys Kernow / County Hall in Truro. He has already attended two parish council meetings and has casework on the go. “I am actively involved,” he added.
Cllr Rob Parsonage spoke to us on behalf of his wife, who represents St Columb Minor & Colan. He said Mrs Parsonage has apologised to people in her division as she is unable to attend a few meetings while she works on her NMC (Nursing Midwifery Council) registration to continue working as a nurse in a care home. “They have been very understanding about it,” he added.
“Christine is doing casework. That she lives an hour away is not an issue and has no impact.”