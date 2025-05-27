A 24-HOUR shearathon has seen an incredible 1,143 sheep sheared and raised more than £4,000 for club funds, Cornwall Air Ambulance and the Farming Community Network.
The event, a true community effort organised by members of the Liskeard Young Farmers, brought together shearers, volunteers and supporters for a non-stop day of activity.
Special thanks were extended to world champion shearers Matt Smith and Stuart Connor, whose demonstrations wowed the crowd.
From setting up and packing down, manning the BBQ, to rolling wool and managing sheep, every hand played a part in the success of the event.
Organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Melhuish and Tummey families for use of their farms – and to Sam Melhuish and Martin Harris for making it all possible.