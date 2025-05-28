LISKEARD Unlocked, part of England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days, will once again open its doors this September.
Running from Friday, September 12 to Sunday 21, the event invites residents and visitors to explore the rich architectural heritage of the Cornish market town – completely free of charge.
This year’s theme, ‘Celebrating Architecture’, offers a packed programme of walks, talks, and exhibitions that highlight Liskeard’s historic buildings and their unique stories. A major draw for many will be the rare opportunity to step inside private buildings and hidden sites not normally accessible to the public.
In addition to in-person events, Liskeard Unlocked continues to offer virtual tours through its dedicated online platform. Viewers can explore historic homes and gardens, ride virtually along the scenic Looe Valley Line, and even peer into the Liskeard signal box. A behind-the-scenes look at the winding of the Guildhall Clock by the Facilities team adds a personal touch to the town’s architectural landmarks.
Online talks from past festivals are also available, including presentations on the town’s wool industry, Stuart House, as well as a fascinating look at historic local food storage in “A Look in Liskeard’s Larders in Times Gone By.”
Organisers promise more details in the coming months, encouraging the public to stay tuned for the full schedule. With something for all ages and interests, Liskeard Unlocked offers an enriching opportunity to connect with the town’s past through the lens of its buildings.
Last year, Liskeard Unlocked celebrated Routes, Networks and Connections, both old and new, including the town’s links to the mines on Bodmin Moor, the routes to nearby Looe and their twinning agreement with Kopychyntsi in Ukraine.
For more information and to access virtual content, visit the Liskeard Unlocked Virtual Tours page.
