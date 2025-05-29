THE Liskeard Community Speed Watch (CSW) team is appealing for new members to join their dedicated group of volunteers working to make local roads safer.
Set up over a decade ago, the team has remained committed to improving road safety in Liskeard and its surrounding villages. Volunteers regularly carry out speed monitoring sessions across multiple locations, including Dobwalls, Doublebois, East Taphouse, Fore Down, Menheniot, Pensilva, St Ive, Upton Cross, and Widegates.
Operating from police-authorised monitoring sites, the team ensures that all checks take place in clearly visible areas within speed-restricted zones. These locations are carefully selected to increase driver awareness and discourage speeding.
The volunteers use approved speed detection equipment to monitor vehicles, but only record those travelling at 10 per cent plus two over the speed limit. If necessary, the police write an advisory letter to the registered keeper, which explains the dangers of travelling at excess speed and reminds drivers to reduce the speed at which they travel.
Importantly, CSW members are not involved in issuing fines or prosecuting motorists.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We’re here to support road safety, not penalise drivers. Our presence alone often encourages motorists to slow down, which is exactly what we want.
“Unfortunately, there are occasions when our volunteering work does not have the desired impact of educating motorists to drive within the speed limit, so the police will support local teams in delivering this message by educating some enforcement action in the area as well.”
As road safety remains a concern in rural communities, the team hopes more local residents will consider volunteering. Full training is provided and members can contribute as little or as much time as they can spare.
To find out more or express interest in joining the Liskeard CSW team, residents are encouraged to email [email protected]
