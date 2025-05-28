A dazzling family magic show packed with comedy, illusions and mind-blowing tricks is coming to Sterts Theatre on Saturday, July 12.
The Great Baldini is a hugely entertaining stage magician, a relict of the music halls and a theatrical performer of the old school. Baldwin, the magical dog, is his faithful companion.
His family magic show tells the story of their magical partnership, from their first trick to the height of their careers – attempting Houdini’s greatest and deadliest escape.
The show is packed with magic, sweets, puppetry, water, eggs, and escapology. The audience can have the chance to watch two magical superstars at the very pinnacle of their powers.
To book tickets, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/sterts/t-avgegan
