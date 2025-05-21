IN the Caradon Copper Boom years in the second half of the 19th century it wasn’t only the Miners of West Cornwall who arrived, and many remained permanently, in Liskeard and the surrounding villages. Many others stayed for only a few days, or weeks, conducting their business before moving on to pastures new. One of the several Lodging Houses in Liskeard to accommodate them in 1871 was on Cannon Hill, run by 31-year-old Irish born Mrs Catherine Moore. Her husband Michael, a Londoner, must have been an ‘interesting’ character; based mainly in East Looe, his various occupations are recorded as Dealer in Marine Stores, Pedlar, Hawker, and for short time Superintendent of the Sanitorium in Wigan, Lancashire, where Mrs Moore was the Matron.