Recently, Stags Auctions hosted an auction featuring a number of items previously owned by the iconic local comedian Jethro. Among items were three of his Toyota Land Cruisers, a tractor, telehandler, digger and his iconic ‘J35 TER’ number plate.
The number plate was the highlight item, which saw an intense bidding war last 45 minutes before reaching the final price of £30,500. This surpassed the reserve price set by the family, and was the stand out amongst all other lots. Harvey Pile noted in his interview that after the bidding war “somebody was finally victorious and now owns a piece of comedic history”. No doubt, the provenance of the iconic number plate, and all the other items in the sale, helped to propel sale prices to what was achieved by the close of the sale.
Other notable results from the sale included the comedians favoured and personal 2007 Toyota Land Cruiser which sold for £26,500, even with over 120,000 miles on the clock, a 2002 New Holland TL100 Tractor which looked very well sold at £20,500, a 2002 New Holland LM430 Telehandler selling for £17,000 and a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser which sold for £16,500, along with many other healthy prices amongst the other items sold.
