The number plate was the highlight item, which saw an intense bidding war last 45 minutes before reaching the final price of £30,500. This surpassed the reserve price set by the family, and was the stand out amongst all other lots. Harvey Pile noted in his interview that after the bidding war “somebody was finally victorious and now owns a piece of comedic history”. No doubt, the provenance of the iconic number plate, and all the other items in the sale, helped to propel sale prices to what was achieved by the close of the sale.