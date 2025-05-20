A MOTHER from Cornwall has taken a huge step toward her dream of working for the NHS, despite the emotional and practical challenges of caring for two children with complex needs.
Emma Handley from Liskeard recently completed her Access to Higher Education Diploma (Nursing) through learndirect, proving that resilience, determination and flexibility can open doors at any stage in life.
Emma’s journey back into education has been anything but conventional. After initially going to university straight after college, she struggled with the academic demands and ultimately failed.
“I just wasn’t able to learn independently very well and really struggled with the academic side of it,” she explained. “For years I struggled with the fact I’d ‘failed,’ but the passion to care for people and my drive to learn never left.”
That passion was reignited in 2019 when Emma’s daughter Merryn was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just five years old. Thankfully, Merryn made a full recovery, but the experience was life-changing.
“I had to give up work to care for my other daughter, now 13, who has autism and doesn’t attend mainstream education,” Emma said. “When she had a tutor, I found myself going out of my mind with boredom, so I thought I’d give online learning a go.”
Emma enrolled in learndirect’s Access to HE Diploma (Nursing) in September 2023. The flexibility of the fully online course allowed her to study on the go, often fitting in sessions while waiting at various support provisions across Cornwall.
“I would sit in libraries or even Wetherspoons with my laptop to study while my daughter attended her sessions,” she said.
Initially hesitant about online learning, Emma quickly found that the support and resources available exceeded her expectations.
“I now see why I failed university the first time. learndirect taught me so much more than college ever did - things like writing styles and academic preparation. The recorded lessons and ability to submit drafts were invaluable.”
Balancing her family life with coursework wasn’t easy, but Emma stayed focused on her goal, leaning on the support of her husband and reminding herself of the bigger picture.
“There were times I wanted to give up, but I learned to lessen the pressure on myself. Once I saw it as a means to an end - getting to university - I produced better work. My family were incredibly supportive and that drove me forward.”
Now that her diploma is complete, Emma is taking the next step by applying for a Level 2 mental health course and seeking experience as a bank Healthcare Assistant.
“I can’t go to university just yet because my daughter still needs me,” she said, “but I’m preparing myself for when the time comes.”
Looking back, Emma believes her life experience has made her a stronger, more compassionate candidate.
“I’ve always worked in caring roles, but seeing the great work that the nurses and doctors did at saving my daughter just made me more determined to be part of that. I can offer so much more than I could as a 20-year-old.”