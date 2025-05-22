THE family of a 19-year-old man who died following a collision in Bugle last week have paid tribute to him.
Benjamin George Lightfoot was riding his motorbike on the B3374 on Wednesday, May 14 when he was involved in a collision with a car.
Describing him as ‘most incredibly loved’, his family paid the following tribute to him: “Very suddenly and unexpectedly, Bugle suffered a horrific loss on Wednesday with the sudden passing of Benji (19), a very much loved and adored part of the community and where Benji’s heart truly belonged.
“Most incredibly loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to everyone.
“Benji, you are missed so very deeply already that words cannot describe. We love you.”
Police attended the incident at 6.35pm and closed the road for a forensic examination to take place. Investigating officers continue to appeal for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting log 703 of 14/05/25.