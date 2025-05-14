WITH summer fast approaching, it’s full steam ahead for the organisers of local agricultural shows and steam rallies who are gearing up to welcome visitors to the numerous events taking place around the county in the coming months.
There is sure to be something for everyone at all of the events being held in Cornwall this summer ensuring fun for all the family.
Find out what is planned in your area with our comprehensive guide:
Events list:
- Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25 - Tredinnick Steam and Vintage Rally
The event, which is held at Tredinnick Farm, St Issey, is organised by the Cornish Traction Preservation Club.
This year’s event will include displays of steam engines, vintage cars, tractors, military vehicles, motorbikes and stationary engines. There is also a wide variety of trade stands catering units, a licensed bar and a vintage fairground.
- Saturday, May 24 to Monday, May 26 - Launceston Steam and Vintage Rally
For three days, the event is set to welcome visitors for a fun-filled bank holiday weekend with a multiplicity of activities and exhibits on offer.
In 2024, the rally celebrated its 40th anniversary and this year it hopes to continue the celebration with yet another year of fun. This year’s event is dedicated to supporting the League of Friends of Launceston Hospital and Community and Pentreath.
A spokesperson for the event said: “It is a fun day out for all the family, with numerous attractions, that raises money for local charities and organisations.”
- Saturday, June 21 to Sunday, June 22 - St Merryn Steam and Vintage Rally
The annual event was first held in 1980 with the goal of raising funds for the St Merryn Church roof restoration.
The rally brings the community together in a celebration of history and craftsmanship while continuing to raise money for various local charities.
In 2024, the rally once again showcased its commitment to the community by distributing the proceeds from the event to various local causes. A generous sum of £1,000 was donated to the Padstow Lifeboat Crew Fund, while £750 was given to Cornwall Blood Bikes and Wadebridge Food Bank.
- Saturday, July 12 - Liskeard Show
The 120th show will be held at The Showground, Merrymeet, near Liskeard.
The event is one of the biggest one day agricultural shows, showcasing all that's best in food and farming in the local area.
Last year’s outing had a record attendance of more than 10,000 people to the show and also saw a record 164 trade stands and excellent numbers in the livestock classes.
- Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 - Kernow Old Vehicle Club Vintage and Classic Rally
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this year’s event will be raising money for Children's Hospice South West and the Cornwall Air Ambulance. The rally takes place at Higher Callestick Farm, Penhallow.
- Monday, July 14 - Stithians Show
The 191st event at Stithians Showground will once again be offering a traditional taste of rural life.
The show, which was founded in 1834, has something for everybody with displays, demonstrations, animals, fairgrounds, vintage vehicles, food and crafts, trade stands and a selection of local producers.
Showgoers turn out in their thousands for Cornwall’s biggest one-day agricultural show.
- Saturday, July 19 - Camborne Show
The annual show celebrating Camborne's rural heritage returns to Gwealavellan Farm field had it’s 80th anniversary last year.
The Camborne Show was set up by the Holman family in 1941 with the help and support of local farmers. The historic event will see both the traditional horse show and cattle section once again be popular features.
- Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27 - Boconnoc Steam Rally
Since its first event in 1999, the rally has attracted ever-growing crowds that admire an impressive collection of engines and vehicles.
More than 12,000 visitors flock to Lostwithiel each year for a week where Boconnoc comes alive with buzzing crowds, dozens of vehicles, and puffs of smoke. The event is organised by the Liskeard Steam and Vintage Club,
- Saturday, July 26 to Sunday, July 27 - St Buryan Rally
The St Buryan Rally is situated at Trevorgans Farm, in the heart of the village.
The event is organised by St. Buryan Agricultural Preservation Limited. The society was formed in 1978 to protect and preserve as much as possible of the local heritage in the agricultural sector.
- Saturday, August 2 to Sunday, August 3 - Sticker Vintage Rally
Day time attractions and entertainment at Burngullow Park (home of Sticker AFC) on both days include a craft fayre in the show marquee, vintage vehicles, trade stands, fun dog show and live music.
Prior to the event on Friday, May 1, the organisers will be welcoming comedian Johnny Cowling and band Jailhouse who will be performing in the marquee.
- Friday, August 15 to Sunday, August 17 - West of England Steam Engine Rally
From steam engine trailer rides to vintage wood sawing, trade stands to heavy horse working demonstrations, there is something for everyone at the long-established rally.
This year the organisers are hoping to have 70 full size engines, to celebrate their 70th anniversary. The West of England Steam Engine Society (WESES) which host the event was founded in 1955 and is one of the oldest Steam Preservation Societies in the UK.
- Saturday, August 23 to Monday, August 25 - Great Trethew Vintage Rally
The family outing, which takes place over the August Bank Holiday weekend in fields on Blackadon Farm at Horningtops, midway between Liskeard and Looe, will have a variety of exhibits and displays.
The event features wild west re-enactments, tractor pulling, live music, dog show, trade stands, craft marquee, refreshments and a licensed bar. Field camping will be available so people can make the most of the weekend.
- Saturday, September 13 to Sunday, September 14 - Lanlivery Vintage Rally and Country Fair
Organised by a committee of volunteers, the event has run for over 39 years and was set up initially to raise funds for essential repairs to the parish church roof.
This year’s event supports the local causes such as Man Down, Lostwithiel Foodshare, Hugs Foundation, Cornwall Blood Bikes, Lanlivery CP School and Church.
- Friday, September 20 to Saturday, September 21 - St Mawgan Steam and Vintage Rally
The 21st edition of the rally will be held at Nanskival, Carnanton Estate.
The community led fundraising event has something for everyone and has an very interactive feel. Camping is available for visitors. Evening entertainment will be taking place prior to the event on Thursday, September 19 from 7pm.