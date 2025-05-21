PUPILS and staff at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy in Saltash are celebrating after they proudly unveiled their grand prize for winning the nationwide Sistema Recycled Playground Contest – a brand-new playground constructed with a frame made entirely from 100% recycled materials.
The play area, which was opened by Mayor Rachel Bullock, features two slides, an approach ramp with rope, a large joining platform and more, all made from recycled food storage containers, lids and plastic bottles.
The contest, run in partnership with TerraCycle, challenged primary schools across the UK to collect the most used plastic food containers and bottles – items that typically can’t be recycled through regular kerbside services.
Darren Woolner, Headteacher of Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud to have won the nationwide Sistema Recycled Playground Contest. This initiative has inspired our pupils to lead the way in promoting sustainability by rallying support from families, staff and members of our local community to collect and donate plastic food storage containers, reusable water bottle and caps.
“This project has not only benefited our school with a wonderful new playground, but more importantly, it has reinforced the importance of environmental responsibility and collective action. Through this experience, our pupils have gained a deeper understanding of recycling and its positive impact, while fostering a stronger sense of community and shared purpose.”
Brunel rallied its pupils, staff and the local community to collect over one tonne of plastic, winning both the playground and £1,335 in TerraCycle charity points for Kicks Count, who aim to reduce UK stillbirth.
Ali Humphreys, Project Lead who helped coordinate the school and local community recycling efforts in the contest, added: “This is a brilliant result and a little overwhelming as everyone emptied out their kitchen cupboards, lockers and storage to support us.
“Our Recycling for Charity project volunteers were kept busy boxing up all the items. We’re all delighted to have won the playground and as a result have many new followers collecting now. In addition, Sistema awarded points for each kilogramme of plastic food storage containers and lids, as well as reusable plastic water bottles and caps we sent in, so with over 100 boxes weighing 10kg each, that is over 1 tonne!
“These charity points will equate to £1,335 which TerraCycle will donate to our nominated charity Kicks Count. I can’t thank the local community enough for helping us achieve this. Keep on Recycling!”