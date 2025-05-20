RESIDENTS across Cornwall are being urged to dispose of batteries responsibly following a recent fire on a rubbish collection lorry that was caused by improperly discarded batteries.
The incident has sparked a strong reminder from Cornwall Council and its waste contractor Biffa, emphasising the real dangers that batteries pose when they are thrown in with general household waste.
The fire began when a battery ignited in the back of a rubbish truck during a routine collection. Fortunately, the crew noticed smoke early, and their quick thinking and effective use of fire extinguishers prevented the fire from spreading.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service responded promptly, escorting the vehicle to a waste transfer station where the load was safely tipped. Firefighters then used water jets to fully extinguish the remaining fire and ensure it did not reignite.
Investigations found the fire was caused by an old mobile phone battery and a power tool battery that had been thrown into the general waste. These types of batteries, along with small button batteries and even seemingly “dead” batteries, are capable of catching fire when crushed or damaged – especially inside collection vehicles and at waste processing facilities.
Nick Seviour, Senior Business Manager at Biffa, said: “Thanks to the crew’s actions, the fire was contained and fortunately no one was hurt. We often see batteries in rubbish. I hope this acts a reminder to people to check what they’re putting in the bin.”
Esther O’Bearagh, Waste and Recycling Community Engagement Team Leader at Cornwall Council: “The message is simple – never bin your batteries. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. Remember even small items such as keyrings, musical cards and toys, will contain a battery of some kind.
“If you can’t remove the battery from an item, please take it to your local Household Waste and Recycling Centre so the parts can be recycled safely.”