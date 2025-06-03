“At the time of the EPB meeting he would not have had a disclosable pecuniary interest, but he clearly had a non-registerable interest because of the Spaceport appointment. There was clearly a decision to be made, which might reasonably be regarded as affecting the financial position of Spaceport (a body with which he had a close association as his future employer) and which might also reasonably be regarded as affecting his own wellbeing (by providing funding for Spaceport that he would then have at least some responsibility for and which would enable him to succeed in his role).