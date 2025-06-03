CORNWALL Council has unveiled its new leadership team with Councillor Leigh Frost formally announcing the members of his cabinet following his appointment as council leader.
Cllr Frost stepped into the role after Reform UK – which won the most seats in last month’s local elections – had withdrawn from the race after other parties said they would not support them.
The decision cleared the path for the Liberal Democrat group leader to form an administration focused on collaboration and community-driven priorities.
Cllr Frost was elected into his post following the leadership vote in Truro on May 20. He received a total of 53 votes in favour with 25 abstentions.
“I want to build a better Cornwall and we can do that through being a collaborative administration,” said Cllr Frost. “The people of Cornwall have decided that no single party should have control of the council and that we should work together to do our best for Cornwall.
“We need to get back to basics and focus on what really matters to our residents. There are real challenges facing us that we must tackle, but we will do so together.
“My message to residents is that we’re listening. It doesn’t matter who you voted for, we want to hear your views, to represent you and work for you.”
The newly-announced cabinet, which is made up of four Liberal Democrat councillors and four Independents, is as follows:
- Leigh Frost – Leader of Cornwall Council
- Adam Paynter – Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resources
- Jim McKenna – Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Partnerships
- Hilary Frank – Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Schools
- Sarah Preece – Cabinet Member for Tourism, Localism and Planning
- Thalia Marrington – Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Public Health
- Loic Rich – Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change
- Tim Dwelly – Cabinet Member for Economic Regeneration and Investment
- Peter La Broy – Cabinet Member for Housing
- Dan Rogerson – Cabinet Member for Transport
Speaking after Monday’s announcement, Cllr Frost added: “I’m delighted to announce this new cabinet. It’s a team that brings together a wealth of experience, energy and dedication, united by a shared commitment to improving the lives of people across Cornwall.
“Our team understands the challenges our communities face and the opportunities ahead. We’ll be working closely with residents, businesses, and community groups to shape a Cornwall that works for everyone.
"We are driven by common sense principles. Every decision we make will be focused on putting people first and acting in the best interests of One and All.”
Deputy leader, Cllr Adam Paynter, said: “I’m really pleased to be working alongside Cllr Frost and the new cabinet team. We’ve got a huge opportunity to build on Cornwall’s strengths and really make a difference to our communities. Despite the situation we have inherited we are determined to deliver services that people can rely on.”
Previously, Cllr Rob Nolan was voted in as chairman on the council, while Cllr John Thomas was voted in as vice-chairman.
